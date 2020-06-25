Basketball court at Gastonia park transformed for BLM mural - and they want your help

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Artists in Gastonia are transforming a local basketball court into a mural to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.
The 114 x 50-foot basketball court at Erwin Park will feature the words “Black Lives Matter” in the center of the court in white letters and artists will add color to the “Black Lives Matter” lettering later in the week, according to city officials.
Members of the community will then be invited to add their handprints onto the outer perimeter of the court on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.
City Council unanimously approved the mural on June 2 after local professional artist Ezekiel Clay Jr proposed the idea to Mayor Walker Reid.
“Clay’s proposal was given to the City in response to the Black community calling for the mural and following Black Lives Matter murals being painted in other cities across the country,” officials said. “The hope is that more positive attention will also be brought to the Erwin Center/Highland Community area of the City.”
“We see the mural as another way to bring our community together,” said Mayor Walker Reid, III. “It is important for everyone to come together during this time and express their creativity in support of a timely issue in our country.”
Youth and community groups interested in the project can contact Ezekiel Clay, Jr. through his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.om/ezekielclayjr.
