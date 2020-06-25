Artist whose studio was destroyed by tornado looks to turn an ugly situation into something beautiful

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even to an artist’s trained eye, looks can be deceiving. When Jade Brady saw what was left of her studio Wednesday, June 24, she was left shocked.
“You could just see canvases and frames hanging out the side of where the walls were,” Brady said.
The storm all but demolished the building that housed nearly 15 years of Brady’s work.
Pieces of art sat soggy, tattered, and covered with insulation. Some smaller pieces were picked up and removed, but nowhere to be found.
“Maybe some of the small pieces got sucked up and distributed around Baton Rouge,” she said.
The art that she was able to recover now sits scattered around her and her mom’s house. As she sifted through the pieces that are now drying out, Brady’s imagination started to churn.
“Some of them are just a little messed up,” she said. “So for the pieces like this, I can just pull it off the frame, cut, and change, re-stretch it on something else.”
Out of the storm, she says she pulls inspiration that guides her paintbrush to make new art. The artist inside of her will not let ugly stay ugly for very long.
“I feel like the best work is still inside and I’m still here and I still have the ability to use all of that and make who knows what is going to come out of me next,” Brady said.
Whatever it is, it will help her make the most out of a tumultuous 2020.
