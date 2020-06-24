United Airlines suspends service to Myrtle Beach, cites ‘demand conditions’ related to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – United Airlines has temporarily suspended service to Myrtle Beach due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced Wednesday.
“In accordance with the CARES Act grant, the U.S. Department of Transportation has authorized United to temporarily suspend service to Myrtle Beach, effective July 6, due to demand conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” United Airlines said in a statement.
United Airlines operates seasonal service to Myrtle Beach.
The airline said they will monitor demand to determine returning service for the spring and summer of 2021.
The Palmetto State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month.
On Tuesday, Horry County saw its highest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with 133.
