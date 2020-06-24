Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old Concord man

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing 85-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Gene Ray Mcanulty was last seen on the 1300 block of Mcanulty Drive headed toward N.C. Highway 49 North and the U.S. 301 South overpass area in a 1994 Mazda truck with North Carolina license plate No. RVM7087.
He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped long sleeve shirt, blue khaki shorts and brown sandals.
Anyone with information on Mcanulty’s whereabouts should contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
