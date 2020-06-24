Rain chances on the low side today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a weak cold front drifting across the WBTV news area today but its impact will be next to non-existent. In fact, with lower rain chances and a good deal of sunshine, today will turn out warmer than Tuesday as afternoon readings push into the middle 80s.
That’s still a tad below the seasonal average of 88°. The best chance for a thundershower today appears to be from Charlotte on south, though a stray storm even north of town cannot be totally ruled out.
Any evening thundershowers will die down tonight with overnight lows falling back into the upper 60s.
Rain chances remain fairly low – no more than about 30% - on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun in the forecast along with afternoon readings holding in the middle 80s. Storm chances appear even lower on Friday with more sunshine and highs getting closer to 90°.
The weekend is looking hotter, with high temperatures inching back up into the lower 90s and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms around each afternoon.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.