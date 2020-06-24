One dead in electrocution in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was electrocuted following a crash in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, our crew on scene learned.
Medic and police responded to a crash on N Hoskins Road near Maplegrove Drive, where a vehicle apparently hit a power pole. Medic says they pronounced one person dead on scene. It happened before 5:45 a.m.
More than 550 people were without power in the area, according to Duke Energy.
We’re working to learn more information.
No names have been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.