Marco’s Pizza, TeamCraft Roofing join up to feed Novant Health Rowan workers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Marco’s Pizza and TeamCraft Roofing recently combined forces to feed dozens of workers at Novant Health Rowan.
According to a news release from the Novant Health Foundation, Travis Cole and his wife own three Marco’s Pizza franchises across the central North Carolina area. When the pandemic hit, they felt fortunate their business already had a robust take-out and delivery business.
“We were initially scared of how we could keep our staff and customers safe. Being able to speak with hospital staff at Novant Health and Cone Health has helped us make the right decisions to protect ourselves and the public,” Travis said. The staff’s help was critical to remaining in business through the pandemic, so Travis and his wife wanted to give back.
And so, they fed every team member at every hospital in their area.
Travis and his wife donated an individual pizza to every hospital employee in the communities their restaurants serve, including Novant Health Rowan Medical Center’s 1,100 team members.
To help make this donation possible, they partnered with TeamCraft Roofing, Inc. who also wanted to help feed the front-line workers at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
“Team Craft was able to purchase individual pizzas for 200 employees. My wife and I decided to donate the remaining 900 pizzas, so we didn’t leave anyone out at any of the hospitals in the cities we own restaurants.”
All told, their donation across the area was more than 3,300 pizzas across five hospitals.
“That in itself, has made the decision easy to feed our front-line workers. Knowing that they are having direct contact with the virus and the sacrifices they have made during this time is courageous at the very least.”
