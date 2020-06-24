2 injured in reported shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot Wednesday in northwest Charlotte.
Police responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road, where they found two men in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Atrium Health.
Officers say the shooting took place on Clydesdale Terrace and Ambassador Street during an argument with an unknown male suspect. The victims drove to Tuckaseegee Road following the shooting.
One of the victims suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The other person’s injury is considered life-threatening.
