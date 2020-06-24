Heat builds from now to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be close to average - in the upper 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be the last two days with highs in the 80s. We will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and the upper 80s on Friday. There’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow but it will drop to only a 10% chance on Friday.
The weekend still looks hot. (Sorry, if you’re been keeping an eye on the 7 day forecast and were hoping that would change.) We will still be at or above the 90 degree mark on both Saturday and Sunday. There’s just a small rain chance on Saturday but it goes up to 30% on Sunday.
We will continue with warm temperatures next week with pop up afternoon thunderstorms each day.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
