Family of fourth victim killed in Beatties Ford Road shooting pleads for more people to offer tips to police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dairyon Stevenson is the fourth person to die as a result of the Beatties Ford Road shooting. His family says he was only 31 years old and a father of three.
Nothing is going to bring Dairyon back, but his father, Kenneth Stevenson says, if there is anything that could help them with their grief – it would be having someone offer tips to police.
Dairyon Stevenson’s killer is still out there. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, there were about 400 people along Beatties Ford Road when Sunday’s shooting happened.
“Somebody knows something. I wish someone would step up and tell at least any detail or anything that you might know of what happened that night,” said Kenneth Stevenson.
Stevenson says his heart is broken now that his only child is gone. He says the two were best friends.
“We were probably two peas in a pod. We had just actually enjoyed our Father’s Day vacation, coming back from the beach on Sunday evening. So we were really, really tight,” Kenneth said.
According to Kenneth, Dairyon was a certified chef, an avid fisher, and loved his three children. He was also engaged and about to marry a woman who he’s been with for 11 years.
“There are too many young Black men losing their lives over nonsense,” said Kenneth.
Out of the 400 people that police counted on Sunday night, detectives say they’ve only had about 20 people come forward with information from the shooting. Kenneth says if you were there and know anything, have a heart, show some compassion for the families who are hurting and go talk to detectives working the case.
“Yeah, but that right there in itself...I just don’t see how a person could live with themselves knowing that a person that’s lost their life and you know something about it...I think that’s a coward of a person,” said Kenneth.
Dariyon’s family and friends plan on having a candlelit vigil on Friday and a funeral service this Saturday.
