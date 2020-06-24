Families, friends of Beatties Ford shooting victims want people to come forward so police can make arrests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says they need more people to come forward in order to make arrests in the Beatties Ford shooting incident which killed four people.
Gunfire erupted around 12:30 am Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were initially called to that area after hearing someone may have been hit by a car. On Wednesday, CMPD said 181 gun shell casings from handguns and assault rifles were found at the site of the shooting.
Kelly Miller, 29, Christopher Gleaton, 28, Jamaa Cassell, 39 and Dairyon Stevenson, 31, all died.
Family members of the victims are now calling for justice and pleading with witnesses to come forward. CMPD estimates there were more than 400 people at the block party and only 20 witnesses have come forward so far.
“Apparently, who ever did this, Black lives don’t matter. Nobody’s lives matter,” said Charles Billings, Jamaa Cassell’s dad.
“Balloons, candles it’s not going to bring none of these innocent victims back.,” he said. “But we can help the police get some of these people.
He’s calling on the community to come together in the wake of this tragedy and make some change.
“Everybody say they love each other, that Black lives matter. All you got to do is show me. And show the other families,” he said.
Families believe that someone who was at the block party knows something about who started the shooting. They want them to bring information and any video evidence forward.
Jamaa’s cousin, Derrick Major, is calling for people to ask themselves, “what if this was your family?”
“A lot of people are concerned about snitching, telling on that person,telling on that person. You wouldn’t think that way if it was your family member,” said Major.
JayRell McDaniel doesn’t want anyone to forget about his friend Christopher Gleaton, often called CJ. He also died. McDaniel says CJ’s legacy was helping young people stay out of crime. He says its time for the community to do the same.
“Some of these older cats, we all need to come together and sit down and see what we can do...but nodbody will know that until we all come together and decide what’s next,” said McDaniel.
Police say they are looking for several shooters and need more information to identify who these people might be and why they started shooting into a crowd. If you have info, let police know. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.
Investigators have been busy processing more than 180 shell casings found at the crime scene on Beatties Ford Road.
They say some of these shell casings have been linked to other crime scenes in Charlotte as well, which has helped in their investigation of who might be responsible.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.