Deputies charge man with murder months after missing man’s remains found

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County deputies have charged a man with murder after the remains of a missing man were discovered in January.
Deputies arrested Benjamin Joseph Minton on Wednesday and charged him with second degree murder in the death of Danny James Garvin, 61.
Garvin was reported missing by family back in August of 2019. The family said Garvin did not have a cell phone and was known to go off for months at a time. It wasn’t until they checked on him, saw he was still gone and realized something was wrong.
In January, deputies discovered remains in a wooded area off Boone Fork Road while investigating leads in the case. The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office and identified as Garvin.
Minton is currently being held under a $1 million bond.
