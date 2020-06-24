8 coronavirus cases confirmed at Daimler truck manufacturing plant in Cleveland, N.C.

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed eight cases of the coronavirus at the Daimler truck manufacturing plant in Cleveland, N.C.
As of Wednesday evening, eight employees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom were last in the plant last week.
Officials say the entire plant was disinfected the weekend of June 20-21 and has been disinfected again this week. The company says they continue regular and frequent cleanings and disinfection multiple times per week.
Company representatives say they have instituted several additional measures since their return to work in April.
These measures include but are not limited to: temperature screening every arriving team member or visitor with a non-contact laser thermometer; promoting social distancing in the facility; issuing appropriate PPE; adding additional cleaning staff and increasing frequency, thoroughness and duration of cleaning; distributing cleaning supplies for frequent wiping down of shared tools; providing extra time prior to the start of work to wipe down and sanitize tools; and communicating all relevant CDC health recommendations to employees,.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our priority as we work to support the critical essential infrastructure of our country, as determined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The fleet of commercial vehicles we support are used to deliver food to grocery stores and supplies to hospitals, as ambulances to transport the ill, as garbage trucks used to haul refuse from our homes and as utility trucks used to support basic services. These are vehicles that require repair and parts, as well as replacement. Trucks that are delivering essential goods and services are needed more now than ever, and their repair and replacement is vital. Our manufacturing operations have been declared essential for the welfare of our nation,” a statement read.
