8 coronavirus cases confirmed at Daimler truck manufacturing plant in Cleveland County

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our priority as we work to support the critical essential infrastructure of our country, as determined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The fleet of commercial vehicles we support are used to deliver food to grocery stores and supplies to hospitals, as ambulances to transport the ill, as garbage trucks used to haul refuse from our homes and as utility trucks used to support basic services. These are vehicles that require repair and parts, as well as replacement. Trucks that are delivering essential goods and services are needed more now than ever, and their repair and replacement is vital. Our manufacturing operations have been declared essential for the welfare of our nation,” a statement read.