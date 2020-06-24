Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-in movie nights, fireworks to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities

According to a press release, America’s Home for Racing will host the first-of-its kind Speedway Children’s Charities fundraiser, bringing the cult-classic movie “The Goonies” to life on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV. Families can tune in from the comfort and safety of their vehicles through an FM radio transmitter, practicing safe social distancing all while enjoying the popular 1985 adventure-comedy. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Following the show, guests will be treated to one of the first Fourth of July fireworks spectacles in the region as a dazzling pyrotechnic display lights up the night at approximately 9 p.m.