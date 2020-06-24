Boone face mask mandate into fifth day as governor orders it statewide

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) -As Governor Cooper orders face masks be word in any public setting where social distancing cannot happen, the Town of Boone had it’s fifth day of living under a similar mandate.
Since Saturday, everyone has been required to wear a face covering inside any public or commercial building.
“It’s working so far,” said one store clerk on Wednesday.
While some shoppers and tourists were not happy with the mandate they went ahead and complied.
“I guess whatever it takes to keep people safe,” said a woman from Florida.
Boone does not require masks outside but the governor’s mandate says they should be worn whenever social distancing is an issue.
On Boone’s sidewalks it can be an issue with the flood of tourists passing through.
Boone also is trying something else. On a back street intersection, signs have all the crosswalks open for one way traffic only.
Jessica Singleton had to cross the street three times to get where she was going.
“I don’t like being told where I can walk,” she said.
So far, there are no plans to make crosswalks one way through the main part of town.
That likely would require the involvement of the DOT since the main street is actually US 421.
