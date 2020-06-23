With Phase 2 to set to expire, N.C. businesses excluded from reopening hope to get greenlight

“I’m concerned that it will become a political issue if it hasn’t already become a political issue and not a safety. Which is not where we want our industry to be situated,” Warf said. “We are the largest privately owned gym in North Carolina, and it has been incredibly tough in our company so I can only imagine those fitness owners who have one or two gyms. And it puts you in a corner where you find a way to open or your forced to look at other options whether that be bankruptcy or closing.”