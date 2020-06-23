Will there be a high school football season?

Speaking of mask, coaches are required to wear them at all times on the fields during workouts. And in the theme of social distancing, only 10 people are allowed on the field at one time. So in most cases, 8 players and 2 coaches are on the field. Bottom line, Catawba Ridge is doing all they can to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. But they can do everything right on the field, but as the kids go home to live their everyday lives, they can still pick up COVID-19 and that’s what makes this situation that more difficult to manage.