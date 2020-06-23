What does defunding the police look like for Charlotte? Community leaders weigh in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protests across the city have called for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to be defunded. Community leaders say those conversations are getting more serious after a shooting on Beatties Ford Road, which killed three people and injured nearly a dozen more.
Community leaders are saying what police do to prevent crime isn’t working. That’s part of the reason they want part of CMPD’s budget to be used for resources for the community instead. They believe a community-based approach could be more effective than police.
“Ambulance pulled up, the firetruck pulled up. I don’t know how that played into what happened but it went bananas from there,” said Gemini Boyd.
Boyd is a community leader and said after leaving Beatties Ford Road that night, he left with a larger need to make change.
“We’re talking about lives being lost, people dead on the street,” he said. “There needs to be justice and that justice is a reflection of providing resources to the community.”
Boyd, like many more community leaders are calling for the police department to be defunded, saying what the department is doing now to prevent crime isn’t working.
“You have to be ready to allocate resources to the communities that are being overpoliced,” said Boyd’s cousin, Roddrick Boyd.
But what does defunding the police department look like when it comes to preventing violent crime in the City of Charlotte?
Robert Dawkins with the SAFE Coalition says that extra money should go to ‘Violence Interrupters.'
“Violent interrupters would live in the neighborhood, they would have known about a party of 400 people,” Dawkins said. “Investigate why there was a shooting, if there was neighborhood beef. Because the neighborhood would know more than the police.”
The method Dawkins is talking about is called Cure Violence. It would treat crime like a public health crisis, similar to the way the city is responding to COVID-19.
Detect, identify high risks and change social norm.
“Just adding more police to be reactive isn’t going to solve the problem, you got to proactively figure out what the issues are,” Dawkins said.
These violence interrupters would already be known people in the community, like Boyd. They would help facilitate conversations between people to clear the air before a shooting took place, leaving the police out of it completely.
“One of the places you can find more money is in the police budget. Violence interruption replaces community policing,” Dawkins added.
When asked about the movement to defund the police department, CMPD Deputy Chief Smith said yesterday that he wasn’t sure what the effects would be but it would be up to the community to decide.
Back in January, the City of Charlotte set aside 100-thousand dollars to fight against violent crime in the city. Some of that money was being given to local groups to work to prevent and identify problems. But much of that work stalled because of COVID-19.
