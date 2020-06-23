Nursing home celebrates survivors of COVID-19

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - For a time, the Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Morganton was the epicenter for coronavirus cases in Burke County.
More than a dozen people died, close to 30 residents tested positive and a good portion of the staff did too.
“It was tough,” said David Altschul of Grace Heights.
It was a painful time, losing so many residents, he said.
Things are better now and he and others at the facility felt it would be good to honor the survivors.
Over the next few weeks, they will bring them out, one at a time, down a red carpet next to the entrance. From there, they will be able to see family members just yards away in their cars, shouting messages of love back and forth. “
This is wonderful, " said one woman as she waved to her mom. “Up until now we always had a window between us.”
92-year-old Lola Gantt is among those who tested positive and survived.
“It wasn’t so bad,” she says, but was quite happy with today’s celebrations. “It is a very good day,”
While things have improved at the facility, officials there say they are still adhering to strict CDC guidelines and will until heath officials say otherwise. Only two residents are sick with the virus right now. They are in isolation and officials said they were doing well.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.