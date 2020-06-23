Meck Commission passes mask requirement but authority, enforcement unclear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a mask mandate for county residents Tuesday night although the specific language and who will be required to abide by it are yet to be determined.
The motion made by Commissioner Trevor Fuller was to “adopt a rule today to require masks to the extent of our legal authority.” County Manager Dena Diorio said that staff would draft a proclamation based on mask requirements already put into effect in Raleigh and Orange County and would email it to commissioners before getting a signature from Chairman George Dunlap to make it official.
However, without endorsement from local towns the mask requirement is not enforceable across much of the county. Diorio said that Matthews, Davidson and Charlotte were likely to sign onto it while she was uncertain other towns would. Huntersville Mayor John Anarella previously told WBTV his town was not going to sign onto a county order.
County Manager Dena Diorio also said she was lead to believe that Governor Roy Cooper would make an announcement on masks Wednesday that would require businesses to have a mask rule for customers.
