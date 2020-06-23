Man dies at hospital after being shot in back in Chesterfield County

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Chesterfield County Monday. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 10:46 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Chesterfield County Monday.

The shooting happened on Salebarn Lane in the Pageland area. When deputies got to the scene they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower back. 

The victim was rushed to CMC-Union and later transported to CMC-Main in Charolotte, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on a possible motive for the shooting.

This was the third person killed in a shooting in the county on Monday. Two men were found shot to death in the middle of Lizzie Byrd Road in the Society Hill area.

Anyone with further details about the incident should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

