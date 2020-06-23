Little more storm coverage in the forecast today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the weather map today we’re tracking a front back to our west, slicing through the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys. That front will act as a trigger to spur more thunderstorms today and indications are, there may be slightly more widespread cover than the past few days.
As with any summer thunderstorm, there could be gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours in just about any neighborhood across the WBTV viewing area today. Before any rain comes to town we’ll make a run into the uppers 80s, exactly where we should be this time of the year.
Evening showers and storms will quickly die down tonight with overnight lows falling back into the upper 60s.
After the front moves through, temps won’t change very much for the end of the week. Highs will still be in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and back up close to 90° on Friday with low rain chances behind the midweek front.
The weekend is looking hotter, with high temperatures inching back up into the lower 90s and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms around each afternoon.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
