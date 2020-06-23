Inmate dies after being found unconscious in cell at Gaston County jail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An inmate has died after being found unconscious in his cell at Gaston County Jail.
A detention officer found the inmate unconscious in his jail cell. Medical and Gaston Emergency Services was notified immediately.
Officials started CPR and continued while inmate was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
The inmate died on Tuesday at 3:06 p.m. He was not identified.
Officials did not provided any other details about this incident.
