Hickory High principal pleads guilty to DWI after crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory High School’s principal pleaded guilty Tuesday to a DWI that happened in early January.
Rebecca Tuttle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a crash. The school system said she was driving alone at the time the incident occurred.
Tuttle was suspended from her position following her arrest, but is scheduled to return to that position full-time on July 1.
Tuttle was named Hickory High’s principal in May of 2019, according to an article in the Hickory Daily Record.
