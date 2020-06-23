Hickory High principal pleads guilty to DWI after crash

Hickory High principal pleads guilty to DWI after crash
(Source: Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 23, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 4:37 PM

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory High School’s principal pleaded guilty Tuesday to a DWI that happened in early January.

Rebecca Tuttle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a crash. The school system said she was driving alone at the time the incident occurred.

[ PREVIOUS: Hickory High principal suspended after being charged with DWI ]

Tuttle was suspended from her position following her arrest, but is scheduled to return to that position full-time on July 1.

Tuttle was named Hickory High’s principal in May of 2019, according to an article in the Hickory Daily Record.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.