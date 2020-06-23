A few days in the 80s before the 90s return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of this evening. Will bring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs have remained a little cooler than yesterday due to more cloud cover.
A cold front will move through tonight, but you may not even notice. Tomorrow morning’s low will fall to an average low temperature. Wednesday will still top out in the mid to upper 80s with a 30% chance of thunderstorms. The thing you may notice most is a bit lower humidity by tomorrow afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will feature low rain chances and increasing temperatures. We will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and the low 90s on Friday.
The weekend looks hot again. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.