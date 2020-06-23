FBI: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace not target of hate crime, ‘noose’ was at garage since 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The FBI has concluded that NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime as a “noose” found in his garage stall had been there since last year.
The FBI started investigating after the discovery of the “noose” found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace.
The FBI report concluded, and NASCAR says photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.
“This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing,” a statement from NASCAR read.
Wallace is NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver.
Two weeks ago, Wallace successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues. President Steve Phelps says security has been stepped up for Wallace since the “noose” was found on Sunday.
Before the rain-delayed race, every driver and their crews joined Wallace in a show of solidarity.
