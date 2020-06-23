Fatal shooting in Chester sparking change with police body cameras, Citizens Review Board

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The 2019 officer-involved shooting of Ariane McCree in a Walmart parking lot is sparking some changes in the city of Chester. The city council meet on Monday to talk body cameras.
It is a hot topic of discussion – since the only body camera recording footage the day of the incident did not have any sound. The footage has become a point of disagreement. It has not eased tensions in the community.
The mayor and city council want to find better equipment to make sure that does not happen in the future. The mayor says people would not have questions if they were able to hear the video. So, Chester City council is making a change.
”Inaction of anyone in power or people who have the power to change things is equivalent to looting the Walmart. The only difference is you’re robbing us of our peace,” says a person who attended the meeting.
That person urged the city council to make serious change in the town. The change surrounds police body cameras, specifically ones that police officers do not manually have to turn on.
”A body cam that would not have this type of delay,” says Mayor Wanda Stringfellow. “A delay that could make a difference in some various situations when being reviewed.”
Stringfellow is referring to the Ariane McCree shooting. Body cameras became the center of discussion of the shooting when the only footage captured by an officer’s body camera – came back without audio. She spoke with other police departments, finding out that some body cameras have a 30 second audio delay.
”Unfortunately with one of the officers of the Walmart incident he had the oldest body camera that Chester purchased,” says Chief Eric Williams.
Williams says the officer had to manually turn his body camera on. The officer did not turn it on until after the shooting, according to the SLED report, giving only a soundless account of what happened. For most officers, Williams says the body camera turns on when the blue lights go on.
”Our situation has gained so much traction, I’m very confident that if I sit down and write a proposal or a grant, I don’t see a problem with us getting some assistance with obtaining those body cams,” says Williams.
A move better late than never for Stringfellow.
”We probably should have been doing this like yesterday or weeks ago so that we wouldn’t have been confronted with some of the issues that we’re currently confronted with.”
When WBTV talked to an expert with years of experience in law enforcement, he said the sound really would not have made a difference for the end result. However, he says it is still critical to have that sound to establish trust within the community.
Body cameras are not the only change. The mayor and most of the council want to start a citizen’s review board as a counterbalance between officers and people living in the town.
The mayor put the ordinance on the table at the meeting on Monday. Stringfellow says the citizen’s review board would be the bridge between people living in Chester and the police department.
The board has a lot of responsibilities, but a huge one is listening to and making decisions on complaints filed against police officers for misconduct. Although this was talked about before the McCree shooting, the mayor says the body camera footage showed how important a review board is. She says the McCree shooting and what is happening in America has amplified the calls for the board.
”What I want is a citizen’s review board that is going to be in the best interest of this community that is going to represent the interest of the people of the city of Chester,” she says.
The council voted on the ordinance 5 to 1. This is only the first reading so it is not enacted yet, but Stringfellow says she wants to start getting together an application for people to apply.
