Driver killed after hitting Freightliner truck head-on on interstate

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was killed on Interstate 77 after hitting a truck and then colliding with a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 54, about five miles east of Blackstock in Chester County.
Troopers say a vehicle collided with a Ford truck while driving south. It crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit the Freightliner truck in the northbound lanes.
The driver was airlifted to Atrium but later pronounced dead.
Troopers haven’t identified the deceased.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.