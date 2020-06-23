City Council approves resolution to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders have approved a resolution to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square.
Charleston City Council voted unanimously on the resolution Tuesday night. Calhoun’s statue is the latest monument removal in a wave of similar actions throughout the country following George Floyd’s death.
“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote. ”God bless you all.”
It took nearly two hours to reach the decision during Tuesday evening’s meeting as public comments were heard, and council members spoke about the issue.
Nearly 300 people submitted written comments in favor of removing the statue, and around 50 people sent comments stating that it should stay up.
City officials said they will be consulting with historians and a committee to find a new place for the statue. The mayor said he would like the statue to be moved to a local museum or a higher education learning facility where it can be placed in full historical context, and be preserved and protected.
Before Tuesday’s vote, a majority of council members said they support the resolution which will bring the statue down from atop a 100-foot monument.
The vote follows Monday night’s protests between one group that wants the statue to remain in place and another that wants it removed because of Calhoun’s pro-slavery stance.
Charleston Police closed Marion Square at 8 p.m. Monday night over fears of violence. It has since been reopened.
Calhoun, born in 1782 in Abbeville, South Carolina, was a statesman, serving in a variety of roles including U.S. senator from South Carolina, a U.S. secretary of state, secretary of war and the nation's seventh vice president. He died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War.
Calhoun’s support of slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal from Marion Square for years
