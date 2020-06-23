Charlotte mayor asks Gov. Cooper to make face masks mandatory in public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to make face masks mandatory statewide to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The request comes as Cooper is expected to soon announce the state’s next reopening steps.
Phase Two is scheduled to end Friday, but Cooper has recently hinted at the possibility of a “Phase 2.5.” He also said face mask requirements for the general public is a possibility.
“Today, I asked the @NC_Governor for a statewide requirement to wear protective face masks in public. I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Lyles tweeted Tuesday. “Protecting the public health of our residents is a must do for those of us in positions to make this happen.”
Although it’s unclear whether Cooper has directly responded to the mayor’s request, the governor agrees that a face covering is a big factor in slowing the spread of the virus.
Discussion of requiring a mask for state residents in public settings is happening among local officials.
“No, it’s not the most comfortable thing you wear but you get used to it,” Cooper said of face coverings. “It’s a piece of protection, like gloves in freezing weather or a sun hat in warmer weather, an extra thing you put on that keeps you healthy. This piece of protection may save your life or the lives of your loved ones.”
The climbing coronavirus cases and high hospitalizations across the state reveal a trend that concerns health leaders.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen strongly urge people in North Carolina to wear face coverings when out in public – at the grocery store, businesses or any location with large groups of people.
“Regardless of whether it is a law or store requirement, wearing a face covering when you are around other people slows the spread of the virus,” Cooper said. “This is a low cost, low tech way to protect ourselves and our communities. It’s an important way to slow the spread of the virus without hurting the economy.”
Last week, Cooper said the state was examining ways to require people to wear face coverings.
There are several cities and counties in North Carolina that require them, along with individual businesses, according to the governor.
“We are examining, carefully, the issues surrounding a statewide requirement of face masks,” Cooper said. “Some of our local governments have already put this order into effect immediately.”
