Charleston Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged and fired for fatal collision in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say one of their deputies has been charged and fired after a fatal collision in West Ashley.
Troopers charged 39-year-old Jason T. Barry with reckless homicide.
The incident happened on May 21 on Old Towne Road near North Hillside Drive.
The sheriff’s office said at the conclusion of an internal investigation into the collision Barry was found in violation of department policies and terminated from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.
He has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since September 2019. Jason Barry was arrested and charged by the SC Highway Patrol for the collision.
Officials with Highway Patrol reported earlier that on the morning of May 21 a 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV was heading southbound while a Charleston County deputy’s patrol car was heading northbound.
Trooper Matt Southern said when the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn, the SUV and the patrol car collided. The SUV flipped in the crash.
According to Southern, the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt, and the deputy was wearing one.
The driver of the SUV was transported to MUSC where he died. The deputy was also injured and taken to the hospital. Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.
