Brenda and Gerry Wood give property to relocate Partners In Learning in Salisbury

Bill Wagoner, a member of the Board of Directors and head of the Site Search and Development Committee, called the gift “beyond kind – amazing on the part of Brenda and Gerry Wood. It was their suggestion, and they were incredibly enthusiastic to make this work. It was an unsolicited gift. It was like they were saying ‘Go build your dream.’ Expansion is so important. The waiting list is at 140 students. What the Woods have done, at their suggestion, is a miracle: when a great goodness is granted from big-hearted people to the very best teachers of children...that’s a miracle to me.”