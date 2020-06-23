An open conversation about race in the workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Doctor Shante’ Williams serves as Chairman of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce and CEO of her own venture capital firm Black Pearl Global Investments. She wants to see real strides in terms of diversity in the workplace.
“Since the year 2000, 200 black people have raised more than a million dollars in the venture capital space,” she said. “Now let your mind roll through all the diversity initatives and all of the funds and ask yourself in 20 years if we could only get 200? Something isn’t adding up. We don’t have intentionality.”
This is part of the reason why she started her own venture capital firm in Charlotte last year. Black Pearl Global Investments has a team of all black founders.
“I started to have an interest in finance and in the sense of getting more people of color in investments and getting more capital to people of color,” she said. “So I married healthcare investing with my passion of making sure people have the right type of advisory and have a voice in venture capital, where there aren’t very many people of color that are running firms, raising money and pulling in founders of color in a real way into the entire ecosystem in terms of venture capital.”
It can sometimes feel like an uphill battle.
“We face a lot of the challenges that some of the companies that we look to bring on have, which is really wanting to see us succeed, but they don’t really want to partner with us,” she said. “So it’s been eye-opening on both sides of the fence and it’s made me even more zealous to advocate for our clients. I’ve been through the fundraising gauntlet several times and I know we can close out our $25 million dollar round and keep pushing forward. Our ultimate goal is to have a billion dollars of assets in management, so we’re well on our way.”
During the interview, Williams got several calls from people asking her to speak at upcoming events. She says that visibility is helpful for the next generation.
“I recognized that when I was younger I needed someone to look like you to think I can do that too,” she said. “My rage against the system is showing up everyday as a black woman showing up everyday on a stage, in a board room. I want to show up and say hey I’m a great representation of other people of color in the field that you’ve never heard of. The next generation, you can do this, and you don’t have to be in your 30s to get there. You can do it when you’re 18. Everytime I get on stage I have to remember that me being here is an act of defiance for some people, and speaking on that stage helps the next person come along and do way more than I’ve done.”
She said sometimes people do not want to hear from her.
“70 percent of the time people are willing to listen,” she said. “Then 30 percent say I don’t get it. They say things like why does it have to be a black thing or why does it have to be a woman thing. The fact of the matter is, I don’t want to be the only black woman in Charlotte doing VC work. I want you to have so many options that you wonder, how do we get them all on stage?”
Her advice for companies determining how to address the racial justice movement is to focus on action instead of conversations.
“First things first, evaluate your company from the top down,” she said. “That means starting from the board of directors, looking to see who is participating, how are we recruiting, do we have enough diversity? If you need more people of color on your board, bring them in. I hate hearing that ‘oh we don’t have any, or no one qualifies', that’s just not true. Start there. But then take the next level down, your leadership team. Where are you finding your CEOs? Are they all one color, all one gender? You’re taking your company apart in pieces and looking at it like a layered cake. You set the tone by what you’re doing on a management level all the way down. Then when you get on a general employee level, ask yourself ‘does any one employee have a pathway to make it up to the leadership team?' If the answer is no, then you’ve got to do something different.”
If someone does want to have a conversation, she recommends it happen in small groups instead of large diversity and inclusion seminars.
“Speak to the person next to you in the cubicle,” she said. “Start engaging. You don’t have to be like ‘black lives matter', you can start with ‘we’ve never had a conversation before, wanna go to lunch?‘ You may learn a whole lot more about them in that one-on-one. It’s way more powerful than bringing in a speaker and doing exercises.”
From a hiring standpoint, she says it’s not enough to just fill a quota.
“That’s not inclusion,” she said. “That’s maybe diversity, but it’s not inclusion. I have been the only woman of color in a lot of groups and conversations. [It’s important to] have a voice at the table and power to go along with it. Even at the level I am at, the only way I’m going to get there is through sponsors in the industry saying I see you, I’m willing to partner with you. That’s when the spark leads to a fire.”
She is hopeful that the Black Lives Matter movement may bring real change to the workplace.
“How can we create a new system?” she said. “Forget about reforming the old system. Can we make change on a faster pace? I do think so. The second we got a coalition of people saying the same thing, that’s when we started to see the momentum and I’m hoping the people just joining the fight don’t get tired too quickly.”
