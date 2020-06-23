An open conversation about race in the workplace

“First things first, evaluate your company from the top down,” she said. “That means starting from the board of directors, looking to see who is participating, how are we recruiting, do we have enough diversity? If you need more people of color on your board, bring them in. I hate hearing that ‘oh we don’t have any, or no one qualifies', that’s just not true. Start there. But then take the next level down, your leadership team. Where are you finding your CEOs? Are they all one color, all one gender? You’re taking your company apart in pieces and looking at it like a layered cake. You set the tone by what you’re doing on a management level all the way down. Then when you get on a general employee level, ask yourself ‘does any one employee have a pathway to make it up to the leadership team?' If the answer is no, then you’ve got to do something different.”