Alleged heroin dealer charged with death by distribution in man’s overdose

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a Concord man sold a man the heroin that killed him.
Stoney Holland Hight, 30, is charged with death by distribution for unlawfully selling a controlled substance.
Concord Police responded to a reported death on the 4500 block of Norfleet Street on Monday. There, they found Nicholas Aaaron Elkins deceased.
Officers determined Elkin had bought heroin from Hight earlier.
Hight was also served warrants for violating his parole. He received a $500,000 bond and was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail.
