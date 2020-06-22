‘The worst experience.’ Charlotte groups demand DA drop protest-related charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Local social justice groups Charlotte Uprising and Southeast Asian Coalition want Mecklenburg County’s district attorney to drop all criminal charges brought against nearly 200 people involved in protests in recent weeks.
The most recent arrests include 43 people detained and charged last Thursday by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Those arrests happened after the group refused to relocate a jail support station active in uptown for most of June as thousands of people have protested police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
On Monday, during a news conference outside District Attorney Spencer Merriweather’s office, members of the two groups said it was unjust for deputies to arrest and displace people who were offering support to people recently released from jail. Some also said they were injured while being arrested and one person said he was refused medical help while in custody.
Last Thursday’s arrests came as volunteers and activists organized a sit-in and faced off with deputies, saying the jail support services are essential. Sheriff Garry McFadden had ordered the group to move from the sidewalk in front of the jail, citing complaints about homeless people sleeping in the area, parked cars blocking the bus lane and harassment of law enforcement officers.
Following the arrests, volunteers relocated the station across the street from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Over the last month, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made over 130 protest-related arrests.
District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in an interview last week that no blanket acquittals are planned for protest-related charges. The highest priorities for prosecutors will be those accused of damaging “property or persons.” All the other cases will be considered individually, Merriweather said.
With a court system backlogged by the pandemic, Merriweather said the process is still in its earliest stages. Officers have not yet been brought in to see what evidence they have or don’t have, he said last week.
“We are working within a court system that is significantly restricted and has been for three months. These (protest) cases don’t jump to the front of the line,” he said.
JAIL SUPPORT ARRESTS
Over the last month, the jail support station outside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has grown into a 24/7 operation. Volunteers hand out everything from hot meals to bus passes to people recently released from jail.
Since last Thursday’s arrests, the jail support station has relocated across the street, but memories from the arrest are still fresh, protesters said.
AJ Ferreira said at the press conference four officers threw them to the ground on Thursday, which resulted in a shoulder injury.
“I asked about my shoulder, if I could get a nurse or doctor to look at it, but nothing was given to me,” Ferreira said.
Jail support volunteer Eboni Exceus said the jail did not provide proper sanitary wipes while fingerprinting or hygiene products for women.
“It was honestly the worst experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Exceus said.
Jail support volunteers said they were at the District Attorney’s Office because of Merriweather’s ability to drop protest-related and jail support charges.
“What happened on Thursday should never happen,” said Charlotte Uprising organizer Ash Williams.
Staff writers Amanda Zhou and Michael Gordon contributed reporting.