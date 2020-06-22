Woman shot to death in southeast Charlotte, police speaking with ‘person of interest'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot to death in southeast Charlotte Monday morning.
Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Montague Street.
When CMPD arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives are speaking with a person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
