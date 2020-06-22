United Daughters of the Confederacy sign agreement to move ‘Fame’ monument in Salisbury

“As Mayor of Salisbury, I have so many unnamed citizen leaders, from both the black and the white community, from diverse political and social points of view, as well as even this issue, differed widely on the right decision to say Thank You. All of these citizens had the quiet faith, the stamina, the tenacity and the heart for doing what is best for our community, now and the future. I will be forever grateful for their quiet and sometimes anonymous contributions in so many ways that have made this day possible. As a woman of Faith, my heart is full of gratitude to God Almighty, that our City Leadership and Citizens have chosen a path of mutual respect and respect for the laws of our State and Nation to find a peaceful and lawful resolution to this long debated issue,” Mayor Alexander wrote.