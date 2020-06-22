Three charged nine months after body found in car in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested more than nine months after a man was found dead in a car in Lancaster County.
Deana Renee Gibson, 37, Rakveius Demont Nesbit, 31, and Samuel Markevis Wright, 31, have been charged in connection with the death of Timothy Taylor Wash.
Wash was reported missing in Lancaster County on Sept. 8, 2019. Two days later, his body was found in the parking lot of a business in Lancaster. Autopsy results show that he died of a drug overdose.
Investigators followed leads on Wash’s movements and contacts after he left work and determined that he went to a home on South York Street in Lancaster, where Gibson, Nesbit and Wright were.
Deputies said Wash took the drugs, overdosed, and became unresponsive.
Then, deputies said, Gibson, Nesbit and Wright loaded Wash into the back seat of his Escape, and they drove to the parking lot where they left the car with doors closed and the windows rolled up.
Deputies said arrest warrants were obtained and Gibson, Nesbit and Wright were charged with kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter.
Nesbit and Wright were in the Lancaster County Detention Center on other matters, and the warrants were served upon them on June 8. Bond was denied the next day.
Gibson was taken into custody in Sumter County on Friday and was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center Monday morning, where the warrants were served upon her.
Bond was denied for all three.
Wash was reported missing by a family member after being last seen by his girlfriend heading to work. He left his home on Tully Court and was not seen or heard from since.
The parking lot is for businesses and organizations within Perry Plaza. The complex houses United Way of Lancaster County, Lancaster Fatherhood Project, Carolina Community Actions, Lancaster County First Steps, and The Scrub Shop.
An employee who works at the complex told WBTV he noticed the silver Ford Escape parked in the lot because it crossed part of the lines, taking up two spots. He says it was sitting in the same spot all week but he never thought to look inside of it.
Other people who work at the complex told WBTV they didn’t notice the vehicle that deputies told the public to be on the lookout for until crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot.
Timothy’s girlfriend Brooke Baty and Timothy’s Aunt Pam Taylor told WBTV they went looking for him Tuesday night and found his car parked in the lot. They called 911 when they saw Timothy inside.
Timothy leaves behind two young children.
“He was just incredible, and he loved them so much. I know that. And I know he will follow them for the rest of their lives,” Baty said.
Baty says Timothy has struggled with drug addiction and recently relapsed after several years of being clean. She suspected his death may have been drug-related, but she also questions whether anyone else was with him.
“At least he’s at peace, I want answers I really do, but at least I have this one answer,” Baty said.
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lancaster County Police Department, and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the case.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wash. We always hope for a positive outcome in missing person cases and are disappointed in the outcome of this matter. We will work with the Lancaster Police Department in this investigation and will share the information we learned as we searched for Mr. Wash," Sheriff Barry Faile said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.