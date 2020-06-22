Sumter Co. deputies in search of missing 14-year-old girl

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Chloe Parker.
Authorities said Chloe was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines Drive on foot around noon on Sunday.
Chloe is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Chloe, please call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
