Six motorcycle gang members accused in attack over t-shirt, territory in Clover, S.C.

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Six Hells Angels motorcycle gang members are accused of attacking a man over a t-shirt and territory in Clover, South Carolina.
Robert Lynn Hannah, 49, Michael Dennis Kidd, 42, and Thomas Martinsen, 41, Crawford James Prevatte, 56, and Anthony Raymond Briggs, 28, both of Goose Creek; and Lawrence Christopher Zealy, 42, were all charged in the incident. Hanna is reportedly president of the Rock Hill chapter of the Hells Angels.
York County deputies have charged these six men with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.
The incident happened at Bear’s Den Bar off Highway 161 in Clover on June 11.
On June 11, deputies say the six men arrived at the Bear’s Den bar in Clover. While in the parking lot, the owner of the bar asked the group to leave. The group tried to go into the closed establishment from what witnesses’ state as an attempt to entice a fight with several Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members at the same location.
When a member of support motorcycle club for the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang arrived in a car, deputies say the Hells Angels members and prospects walked towards the vehicle.
As he got out of the vehicle wearing an Outlaws supporter t-shirt, deputies say he was attacked by the group of six and the t-shirt was ripped off. Deputies believe the six men coordinated and planned the attack as a part of an intimidation tactic over presumed territory.
The six men left the area before Deputies arrived. After an investigation the people involved were identified and subsequently charged.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.