Police investigate shooting after verbal altercation in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Huntersville police say a person was shot Friday morning during a verbal altercation with two other people.
A person was shot in the arm just before 11 a.m. on Reese Boulevard W. in Huntersville.
Police said multiple gunshots were fire and the two suspects fled in a gold Cadillac XTS Luxury with North Carolina plate HFL-1751.
The car was later located in Fayetteville.
The driver, who is unidentified, is described as a black male wearing jeans and a dark shirt with an unknown design on the front.
Officers identified one of the suspects as 25-year-old Mutassum Mohammad Awadallah. Warrants have been obtained for Awadallah for the following charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property.
Awadallah is currently under medical care at a local hospital.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
