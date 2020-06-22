Over a dozen Ohio students test positive for COVID-19 after Myrtle Beach trip, according to health officials

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a dozen Ohio high school students have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Myrtle Beach, health officials said.
Robert Sproul, the administrator of the Belmont County Health Department in Ohio, said 91 high school students from the Ohio/West Virginia area recently visited Myrtle Beach on vacation.
Of the 45 students on the Ohio side, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19 since coming back from the Grand Strand around June 14, Sproul said. He added the rest are currently being tested.
Sproul said cases in Belmont County had been trending down to one a day, or sometimes no new cases reported in a day.
“And then this weekend happened,” he said.
Officials in several counties in West Virginia said they have clusters of cases linked back to travel to Myrtle Beach. One county went as far as to say anyone who’s traveled to Myrtle Beach should self-isolate and get tested for the virus.
On Monday, officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported there were 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Horry County.
