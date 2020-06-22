One person killed, several hurt in shooting on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re working to learn more about a shooting on Beatties Ford Road in North Charlotte. CMPD has confirmed one person was killed and several others shot.
We do not know exactly how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries.
Our crew on scene says there is a crowd of people and numerous emergency vehicles at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Catherine Simmons Avenue. Our team is working to get more information about what lead up to this shooting. We will update you as we learn more.
