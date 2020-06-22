Novant Health employees rally to ‘advocate justice for black lives'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-area healthcare professionals joined in the Black Lives Matter movement Monday afternoon with their own version.
Healthcare workers from Novant Health came together for a “White Coats for Black Lives” gathering on the front law of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, on Hawthorne Lane.
Healthcare employees collectively observed moments in silence, knelt in support and advocated justice for black lives.
All 15 Novant Health hospitals across the Charlotte area participated.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.