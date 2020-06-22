North Carolina reports nearly 37,000 have recovered from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daily, results come in from North Carolina on how many new people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday, the state announced that nearly 37,000 patients have recovered from the virus.
The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with the virus have likely recovered from symptoms, according to state health officials.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 53,605 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1,223 deaths. About 870 people are currently hospitalized by the virus.
There have been 757,345 tests conducted.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of the test in conducted for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.
The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of the test for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. It is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness.
Doctors and scientists do not yet know if patients who have recovered are protected with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again.
North Carolina health officials report recovery data every Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.