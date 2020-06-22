More than 90 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Albemarle Correctional Institution

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 90 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County.
The results come from a mass testing effort. The number of positive cases at the facility makes it one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the North Carolina prison system.
Prison officials tested 773 inmates at Albemarle Correctional. 91 inmates tested positive, while 682 tested negative.
On june 18, officials announced that all inmates will be tested for COVID-19 at state prisons in North Carolina. North Carolina Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee announced that based on updated guidance from DHHS, state prison officials have started the testing process of all 31,200 offenders throughout the state prison system for COVID-19.
The announcement of this testing comes after a court order that all inmates be tested.
A North Carolina judge recently ordered a temporary stop to many of the transfers. In a written order signed June 16, Wake County Superior Court Judge Vinston Rozier Jr. said that the prisons must stop transferring inmates - unless they need to be moved for medical reasons or because of a serious risk to their safety — without first testing an inmate or putting them in medical isolation for 14 days after being transferred.
The coronavirus outbreak at Albemarle is currently the third largest in the state prison system.
The largest was at Neuse Correctional Institution, in Goldsboro, where more than 460 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The second largest has been at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, in Raleigh, where more than 100 inmates have tested positive for the virus.
