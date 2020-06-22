More heat and storms before a little midweek cool-down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs topped out in the low 90s today.
Showers and thunderstorms continue to be a possibility right through the evening before dying down overnight.
Tuesday will be an unsettled day, as a cold front head this way.
It won’t actually move through until Tuesday night/Wednesday morning so we will pull in warm and humid air all through the day.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
There is a 40 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms. Gusty winds would likely be the biggest issue.
After the front moves through, we are in for a little break (very little).
This time of year, a cold front can only do so much.
Rain chances will be a little lower on Wednesday and so will temps. We will still top out in the mid-80s.
Thursday and Friday will bring the lowest rain chances of the next seven. We will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and back to the low 90s on Friday.
The weekend will be even hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with only small changes for cooling thunderstorms.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
