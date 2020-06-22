More heat and storms before a little midweek cool-down

Jason Myers Monday evening forecast
By Leigh Brock | June 22, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 6:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs topped out in the low 90s today.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to be a possibility right through the evening before dying down overnight.

Tuesday will be an unsettled day, as a cold front head this way.

It won’t actually move through until Tuesday night/Wednesday morning so we will pull in warm and humid air all through the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast (Source: WBTV)

There is a 40 percent chance for afternoon and evening storms. Gusty winds would likely be the biggest issue.

After the front moves through, we are in for a little break (very little).

This time of year, a cold front can only do so much.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Wednesday and so will temps. We will still top out in the mid-80s.

Thursday and Friday will bring the lowest rain chances of the next seven.  We will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and back to the low 90s on Friday.

The weekend will be even hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s with only small changes for cooling thunderstorms.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.