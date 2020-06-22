Hot day and week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unlike last week, when our pattern was dominated by cool NE breezes, clouds and wet weather, this week will feature weather right on target for this time of the year.
Like yesterday, today will be another hot one! Highs will reach right around 90° in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains (close to 80° there) with a 30% chance for a late-day thunderstorm.
Tuesday will bring another day of near 90° weather with another round of scattered thunderstorms popping late in the day. There may be a little better chance on Wednesday as a weak frontal system approaches the region from the west. It won’t look or feel much different from a normal summer day though. Temperatures will still reach the upper 80s on Wednesday even with a bit more cloud cover and greater storm chance.
After the front moves through, temps won’t change very much for the end of the week. Highs will still be in the upper 80s on Thursday and back up close to 90° on Friday with low rain chances behind the midweek front.
The weekend is looking hotter, with high temperatures inching back up into the lower 90s and typical, isolated, late-day thunderstorms.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.