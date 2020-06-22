High heat hangs tough as thunderstorm chances climb through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's typical summer day with high heat and humidity in place through the remainder of the day.
High temperatures will top out in the upper in the 80s Mountains and lower 90s elsewhere during the late afternoon and early evening periods.
Storm development today is possible, however the coverage will be quite limited. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along and across the Mountains by mid afternoon with a few surviving storm cells tracking east in the Foothills and Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
The 90 degree heat continues into Tuesday, but the high heat will be likely give way to more storm activity in comparison today. In typical fashion, showers and thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon hours in our western zones before moving eastward through early evening period.
Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will be possible with any storms that do develop.
A cold front is expected to move through the area on Wednesday giving way to another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Starting Wednesday, high temperatures will back off into the upper 80s before returning to the lower 90s as the weekend begins.
Rain chances are low Thursday and Friday, but are expected to gradually creep up over the weekend and into next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
